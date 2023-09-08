Duncan Falls Philo rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-6 win over Warsaw River View on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Duncan Falls Philo opened with a 26-0 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Electrics fought to a 46-0 intermission margin at the Black Bears’ expense.

Warsaw River View stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Carrollton and Warsaw River View took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Aug. 25 at Warsaw River View High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.