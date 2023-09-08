Cincinnati Princeton collected a solid win over Mason in a 20-3 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Mason High on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati Princeton darted in front of Mason 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton steamrolled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Princeton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Princeton took on West Chester Lakota West on Aug. 25 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.