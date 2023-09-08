Cincinnati Indian Hill dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Norwood.

