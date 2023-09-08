It was a tough night for Dublin Jerome which was overmatched by Dublin Coffman in this 35-14 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Dublin Coffman breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Coffman squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dublin Coffman faced off against Dayton Centerville and Dublin Jerome took on Reynoldsburg on Aug. 25 at Reynoldsburg High School.

