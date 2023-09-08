Byesville Meadowbrook finally found a way to top Crooksville 24-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Byesville Meadowbrook jumped in front of Crooksville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for a 24-13 lead over the Ceramics at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Crooksville made it 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Byesville Meadowbrook and Crooksville played in a 13-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crooksville faced off against Racine Southern and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Aug. 25 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.