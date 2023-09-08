Bellaire earned a convincing 42-12 win over Shadyside for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bellaire a 7-6 lead over Shadyside.

The Tigers had a 12-7 edge on the Big Reds at the beginning of the third quarter.

Bellaire broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-12 lead over Shadyside.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Bellaire and Shadyside played in a 49-6 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Bellaire took on Barnesville on Aug. 26 at Bellaire High School.

