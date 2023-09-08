Aurora dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-14 win over Richfield Revere in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 14-7 lead over Richfield Revere.

The Green Men registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Minutemen.

Richfield Revere trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

The Green Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Aurora and Richfield Revere squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Richfield Revere High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aurora squared off with Painesville Riverside in a football game.

