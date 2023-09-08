Corning Miller scored early and often to roll over Millersport 48-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Millersport faced off against Vanlue and Corning Miller took on Matamoras Frontier on Aug. 25 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

