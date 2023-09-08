Cadiz Harrison Central dominated Belmont Union Local 49-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Belmont Union Local through the first quarter.

The Huskies’ offense thundered in front for a 28-6 lead over the Jets at halftime.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Belmont Union Local took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Aug. 25 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

