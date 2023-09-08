East Liverpool Beaver Local dismissed East Liverpool by a 55-13 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver Local a 22-0 lead over East Liverpool.

The Beavers opened a lopsided 29-7 gap over the Potters at the intermission.

East Liverpool Beaver Local thundered to a 49-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, East Liverpool Beaver Local and East Liverpool squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Salem and East Liverpool took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Aug. 25 at East Liverpool High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.