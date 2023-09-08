Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 20-14 win over Strasburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets and the Tigers were deadlocked at 6-6 heading to the third quarter.

Bowerston Conotton Valley darted to a 12-6 bulge over Strasburg as the final quarter began.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Strasburg squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Malvern and Strasburg took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Aug. 26 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

