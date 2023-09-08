A swift early pace pushed Canton McKinley past Massillon Perry Friday 44-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Canton McKinley a 14-0 lead over Massillon Perry.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Canton McKinley breathed fire to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton McKinley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Perry faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Canton McKinley took on Avon on Aug. 25 at Canton McKinley High School.

