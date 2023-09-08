Columbus Bishop Watterson knocked off Tiffin Columbian 33-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Dublin Scioto and Tiffin Columbian took on Chardon on Aug. 25 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

