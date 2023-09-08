Cleves Taylor rolled past Cincinnati Deer Park for a comfortable 56-28 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleves Taylor High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cleves Taylor squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Shroder on Aug. 26 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

