Clarksville Clinton-Massie topped Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 28-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Fighting Owls’ expense.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie thundered to a 28-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Fighting Owls’ 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Hamilton Ross and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Trenton Edgewood on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

