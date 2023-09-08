Cincinnati Sycamore recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Colerain 35-14 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Aviators and the Cardinals dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Cincinnati Sycamore jumped to a 28-14 bulge over Cincinnati Colerain as the fourth quarter began.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Fairfield on Aug. 25 at Fairfield High School.

