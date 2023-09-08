A suffocating defense helped Barnesville handle Newcomerstown 41-0 at Barnesville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville jumped in front of Newcomerstown 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Barnesville charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Shamrocks and the Trojans were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Barnesville faced off against Bellaire and Newcomerstown took on Beallsville on Aug. 25 at Beallsville High School.

