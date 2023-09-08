Ashville Teays Valley pushed past Baltimore Liberty Union for a 31-19 win on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ashville Teays Valley moved in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Ashville Teays Valley jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 21-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Logan and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Hebron Lakewood on Aug. 25 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.