Circleville Logan Elm dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-19 win over Circleville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Circleville Logan Elm moved in front of Circleville 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-13.

Circleville Logan Elm jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Circleville played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Circleville took on McArthur Vinton County on Aug. 25 at Circleville High School.

