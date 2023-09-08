Bloom-Carroll earned a convincing 41-7 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 6-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Bulldogs fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Bloom-Carroll jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Bloom-Carroll took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Aug. 25 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

