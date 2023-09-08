Cincinnati Hills Christian dismissed Worthington Christian by a 49-25 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Hills Christian a 28-25 lead over Worthington Christian.

Cincinnati Hills Christian charged to a 49-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Warriors were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Worthington Christian faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Aug. 25 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

