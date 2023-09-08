Bexley topped Columbus Grandview Heights 26-21 in a tough tilt at Columbus Grandview Heights High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bexley High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Bexley squared off with Columbus Mifflin in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.