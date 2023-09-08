Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top West Lafayette Ridgewood 32-29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Beloit West Branch opened with a 6-0 advantage over West Lafayette Ridgewood through the first quarter.

The Generals moved a meager margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Beloit West Branch broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Generals narrowed the gap 15-12 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Beloit West Branch and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 38-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Warsaw River View and Beloit West Branch took on Peninsula Woodridge on Aug. 25 at Peninsula Woodridge High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.