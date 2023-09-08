Canton Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Salem 34-3 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Canton Central Catholic a 20-0 lead over Salem.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Canton Central Catholic steamrolled to a 27-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Salem faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Creston Norwayne and Salem took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Aug. 25 at Salem High School.

