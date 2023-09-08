Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary overcomes deficit to defeat Warren G. Harding

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 42-28 win over Warren G. Harding in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Warren G. Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary as the first quarter ended.

The Fighting Irish kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary steamrolled to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 14-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Warren G. Harding played in a 27-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Massillon Perry and Warren G. Harding took on Akron Buchtel on Aug. 26 at Akron Buchtel High School.

Alliance rallies to top Akron Ellet

Alliance rallied over Akron Ellet for an inspiring 48-14 victory on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Akron Ellet showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over Alliance as the first quarter ended.

The Aviators kept a 13-8 halftime margin at the Orangemen’s expense.

Alliance jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alliance squared off with Niles in a football game.

Ansonia races in front to defeat Arcanum

A swift early pace pushed Ansonia past Arcanum Friday 38-8 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ansonia opened with a 30-0 advantage over Arcanum through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 38-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ansonia and Arcanum squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arcanum faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Ansonia took on Covington on Aug. 25 at Covington High School.

Antwerp delivers statement win over Hicksville

Antwerp’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 39-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 20-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Archers opened a mammoth 32-0 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Antwerp stormed to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aces rallied in the final quarter, but the Archers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Antwerp and Hicksville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hicksville faced off against Swanton and Antwerp took on Edon on Aug. 25 at Edon High School.

The Arlington defense stifles Bloomdale Elmwood

A suffocating defense helped Arlington handle Bloomdale Elmwood 36-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Arlington a 16-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Red Devils registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Royals.

Arlington pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arlington faced off against Harrod Allen East and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Pemberville Eastwood on Aug. 25 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Pepper Pike Orange takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Ashtabula Lakeside

Ashtabula Lakeside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 36-7 win against Pepper Pike Orange for an Ohio high school football victory at Pepper Pike Orange High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Mineral Ridge and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Chardon NDCL on Aug. 25 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Ashville Teays Valley collects victory over Baltimore Liberty Union

Ashville Teays Valley pushed past Baltimore Liberty Union for a 31-19 win on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ashville Teays Valley moved in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Ashville Teays Valley jumped to a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 21-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Logan and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Hebron Lakewood on Aug. 25 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Aurora dominates Richfield Revere

Aurora dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-14 win over Richfield Revere in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Aurora a 14-7 lead over Richfield Revere.

The Green Men registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Minutemen.

Richfield Revere trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

The Green Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Aurora and Richfield Revere squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Richfield Revere High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aurora squared off with Painesville Riverside in a football game.

Austintown Fitch outlasts Cleveland St. Ignatius in classic clash

It took overtime, but Austintown Fitch finally beat Cleveland St. Ignatius 24-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius were both scoreless.

The Falcons’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons and the Wildcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Austintown Fitch and Cleveland St. Ignatius locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Falcons got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Austintown Fitch faced off against Monaca Central Valley and Cleveland St Ignatius took on Mentor on Aug. 25 at Mentor High School.

Bainbridge Paint Valley dominates Chillicothe Southeastern

Bainbridge Paint Valley dismissed Chillicothe Southeastern by a 49-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bearcats’ offense jumped in front for a 30-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bainbridge Paint Valley jumped to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats held on with a 12-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against West Jefferson and Chillicothe Southeastern took on London Madison-Plains on Aug. 25 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Barnesville allows no points against Newcomerstown

A suffocating defense helped Barnesville handle Newcomerstown 41-0 at Barnesville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville jumped in front of Newcomerstown 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Barnesville charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Shamrocks and the Trojans were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Barnesville faced off against Bellaire and Newcomerstown took on Beallsville on Aug. 25 at Beallsville High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon tops Gibsonburg

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Gibsonburg 26-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Gibsonburg 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gibsonburg faced off against Attica Seneca East and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Sycamore Mohawk on Aug. 25 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Batavia overwhelms Cincinnati Shroder

Batavia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-20 win over Cincinnati Shroder in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Batavia faced off against Blanchester and Cincinnati Shroder took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Aug. 26 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Beallsville pockets slim win over Hundred

Beallsville topped Hundred 14-8 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Beallsville jumped in front of Hundred 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Hundred made it 14-8.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Beallsville and Hundred squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hundred High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Beallsville squared off with Newcomerstown in a football game.

Beaver Eastern’s speedy start jolts Fayetteville

Beaver Eastern controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-13 victory over Fayetteville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Beaver Eastern pulled in front of Fayetteville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rockets fought to 21-6.

Fayetteville showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-13 in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Beaver Eastern faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

Bellaire delivers statement win over Shadyside

Bellaire earned a convincing 42-12 win over Shadyside for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bellaire a 7-6 lead over Shadyside.

The Tigers had a 12-7 edge on the Big Reds at the beginning of the third quarter.

Bellaire broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-12 lead over Shadyside.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Bellaire and Shadyside played in a 49-6 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Bellaire took on Barnesville on Aug. 26 at Bellaire High School.

The Bellbrook defense stifles Dayton Ponitz

Defense dominated as Bellbrook pitched a 49-0 shutout of Dayton Ponitz for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Beavercreek and Bellbrook took on Miamisburg on Aug. 25 at Bellbrook High School.

Bellefontaine scores early, pulls away from Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Bellefontaine took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48-18 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine took on Coldwater on Aug. 25 at Coldwater High School.

Beloit West Branch barely beats West Lafayette Ridgewood

Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top West Lafayette Ridgewood 32-29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Beloit West Branch opened with a 6-0 advantage over West Lafayette Ridgewood through the first quarter.

The Generals moved a meager margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Beloit West Branch broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-14 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Generals narrowed the gap 15-12 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Beloit West Branch and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 38-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Warsaw River View and Beloit West Branch took on Peninsula Woodridge on Aug. 25 at Peninsula Woodridge High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve collects victory over McDonald

Berlin Center Western Reserve eventually beat McDonald 34-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted in front of McDonald 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened a narrow 20-7 gap over McDonald at halftime.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

McDonald enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, McDonald faced off against Columbiana and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Conneaut on Aug. 25 at Conneaut High School.

Beverly Fort Frye rallies to rock Ancaster Bishop Tonnos

Ancaster Bishop Tonnos’ advantage forced Beverly Fort Frye to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-24 win Friday on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Ancaster Bishop Tonnos started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Beverly Fort Frye at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Beverly Fort Frye broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-24 lead over Ancaster Bishop Tonnos.

The Cadets held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Beverly Fort Frye squared off with Belpre in a football game.

Bexley exhales after close call with Columbus Grandview Heights

Bexley topped Columbus Grandview Heights 26-21 in a tough tilt at Columbus Grandview Heights High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bexley High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Bexley squared off with Columbus Mifflin in a football game.

Blanchester claims tight victory against Norwood

Blanchester topped Norwood 21-13 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Blanchester opened with an 8-0 advantage over Norwood through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a thin 15-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Blanchester and Norwood were both scoreless.

The Indians managed a 13-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Blanchester and Norwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Blanchester took on Batavia on Aug. 25 at Blanchester High School.

Bluffton shuts out Delphos Jefferson

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Delphos Jefferson 63-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Bluffton stormed in front of Delphos Jefferson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Bluffton breathed fire to a 63-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Bluffton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bluffton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Delphos Jefferson took on Defiance Ayersville on Aug. 25 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley records thin win against Strasburg

Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 20-14 win over Strasburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rockets and the Tigers were deadlocked at 6-6 heading to the third quarter.

Bowerston Conotton Valley darted to a 12-6 bulge over Strasburg as the final quarter began.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Strasburg squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Malvern and Strasburg took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Aug. 26 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Bowling Green tops Holland Springfield

Bowling Green dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-22 win over Holland Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Bowling Green opened with a 26-7 advantage over Holland Springfield through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 32-14.

Bowling Green charged to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Bowling Green and Holland Springfield played in a 28-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowling Green faced off against Fostoria and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Rogers on Aug. 25 at Holland Springfield High School.

Brookfield crushes Warren Champion

It was a tough night for Warren Champion which was overmatched by Brookfield in this 40-13 verdict.

Last season, Brookfield and Warren Champion faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Brookfield faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Warren Champion took on Rootstown on Aug. 26 at Rootstown High School.

Bryan rides to cruise-control win over Delta

Bryan scored early and often to roll over Delta 49-28 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Bryan opened with a 7-0 advantage over Delta through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Bryan pulled ahead of Delta 34-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

The last time Delta and Bryan played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bryan faced off against Maumee and Delta took on Sherwood Fairview on Aug. 25 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Byesville Meadowbrook earns narrow win over Crooksville

Byesville Meadowbrook finally found a way to top Crooksville 24-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Byesville Meadowbrook jumped in front of Crooksville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for a 24-13 lead over the Ceramics at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Crooksville made it 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Byesville Meadowbrook and Crooksville played in a 13-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crooksville faced off against Racine Southern and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Aug. 25 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central bests Belmont Union Local

Cadiz Harrison Central dominated Belmont Union Local 49-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Belmont Union Local through the first quarter.

The Huskies’ offense thundered in front for a 28-6 lead over the Jets at halftime.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Belmont Union Local took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Aug. 25 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central comes up short in matchup with Caldwell

Caldwell collected a solid win over Woodsfield Monroe Central in a 42-26 verdict in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Caldwell jumped in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 27-8 halftime margin at the Seminoles’ expense.

Caldwell jumped to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Seminoles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Caldwell and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 56-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Caldwell faced off against Waterford and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Bridgeport on Aug. 25 at Bridgeport High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee sprints past West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Camden Preble Shawnee eventually beat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Camden Preble Shawnee moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Camden Preble Shawnee and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 53-26 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Arcanum.

Cameron shuts out Matamoras Frontier

Defense dominated as Cameron pitched a 52-0 shutout of Matamoras Frontier during this West Virginia football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cameron and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Corning Miller in a football game.

Canal Winchester allows no points against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Canal Winchester’s defense throttled Columbus Worthington Kilbourne, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester a 7-0 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

The Indians fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Canal Winchester stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Canal Winchester faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Thomas Worthington and Canal Winchester took on New Albany on Aug. 25 at Canal Winchester High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep rides to cruise-control win over Chillicothe

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe 40-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 32-0 lead over Chillicothe.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe faced off against London.

Super start fuels Canfield South Range’s victory over Cortland Lakeview

Canfield South Range took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-21 victory over upstart Cortland Lakeview in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Canfield South Range darted in front of Cortland Lakeview 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 14-7.

Canfield South Range darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Jefferson and Canfield South Range took on Uniontown Green on Aug. 25 at Canfield South Range High School.

Canton Central Catholic takes down Salem

Canton Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Salem 34-3 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Canton Central Catholic a 20-0 lead over Salem.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Canton Central Catholic steamrolled to a 27-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Salem faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Creston Norwayne and Salem took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Aug. 25 at Salem High School.

Canton McKinley darts past Massillon Perry with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Canton McKinley past Massillon Perry Friday 44-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Canton McKinley a 14-0 lead over Massillon Perry.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Canton McKinley breathed fire to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton McKinley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Perry faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Canton McKinley took on Avon on Aug. 25 at Canton McKinley High School.

Canton South rides to cruise-control win over Orrville

Canton South handled Orrville 45-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Canton South moved in front of Orrville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Red Riders at halftime.

Canton South jumped to a 31-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Orrville and Canton South faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Orrville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Canton South squared off with Dover in a football game.

The Carey defense stifles Bucyrus Wynford

Defense dominated as Carey pitched a 34-0 shutout of Bucyrus Wynford in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Carey moved in front of Bucyrus Wynford 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Carey and Bucyrus Wynford played in a 37-14 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carey faced off against Galion and Bucyrus Wynford took on Marion Pleasant on Aug. 25 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

Bloom-Carroll overwhelms Amanda-Clearcreek

Bloom-Carroll earned a convincing 41-7 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 6-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Bulldogs fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Bloom-Carroll jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Bloom-Carroll took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Aug. 25 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Casstown Miami East outlasts Dayton Northridge

Casstown Miami East eventually beat Dayton Northridge 21-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Northridge High on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Polar Bears.

Casstown Miami East darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Casstown Miami East faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Northridge faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Casstown Miami East took on Carlisle on Aug. 25 at Carlisle High School.

Mechanicsburg takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Cedarville

Cedarville fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 28-14 win over Mechanicsburg in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mechanicsburg, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Cedarville through the end of the first quarter.

Mechanicsburg had a 14-7 edge on Cedarville at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedarville and Mechanicsburg locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cedarville held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedarville faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Mechanicsburg took on New Bremen on Aug. 25 at New Bremen High School.

Celina dominates Lima Shawnee

Celina’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Shawnee 31-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lima Shawnee High on Sept. 8.

Celina jumped in front of Lima Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Celina and Lima Shawnee faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lima Shawnee faced off against Elida and Celina took on St. Marys on Aug. 25 at Celina High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston dominates Cleveland VASJ in convincing showing

Chagrin Falls Kenston unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland VASJ 49-27 Friday on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston a 21-13 lead over Cleveland VASJ.

The Bombers opened a narrow 35-27 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Chagrin Falls Kenston thundered to a 49-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Chesterland West Geauga on Aug. 25 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Chardon pushes over Hamburg St. Francis

Chardon eventually beat Hamburg St. Francis 35-20 for an Ohio high school football victory at Chardon High on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Chardon and Hamburg St. Francis fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Red Raiders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chardon faced off against Tiffin Columbian.

Williamsport Westfall lets lead slip away in Chillicothe Unioto’s victory

Chillicothe Unioto fought back from a slow start and rolled to 48-26 win over Williamsport Westfall for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Williamsport Westfall started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first quarter.

The Shermans’ offense darted in front for a 21-12 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Williamsport Westfall showed its spirit while rallying to within 21-20 in the third quarter.

The Shermans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-6 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Williamsport Westfall took on Circleville Logan Elm on Aug. 25 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Frankfort Adena

Chillicothe Zane Trace rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-39 win over Frankfort Adena at Chillicothe Zane Trace High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 28-13 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Warriors stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-25.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena were both scoreless.

The Pioneers held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Waverly and Frankfort Adena took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Aug. 25 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Country Day delivers statement win over Cincinnati College Prep

Cincinnati Country Day earned a convincing 42-6 win over Cincinnati College Prep in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Country Day faced off against Bradford and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Cincinnati Hills Christian overwhelms Worthington Christian

Cincinnati Hills Christian dismissed Worthington Christian by a 49-25 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Hills Christian a 28-25 lead over Worthington Christian.

Cincinnati Hills Christian charged to a 49-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Warriors were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Worthington Christian faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Aug. 25 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Cincinnati Hughes narrowly defeats Monroe

Cincinnati Hughes grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Monroe for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Big Red opened a narrow 15-7 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Monroe and Cincinnati Hughes faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monroe faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Hughes took on Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill darts by Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Indian Hill dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Norwood.

Cincinnati La Salle shuts out Louisville Central

Defense dominated as Cincinnati La Salle pitched a 21-0 shutout of Louisville Central for a Kentucky high school football victory at Louisville Central High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati La Salle a 14-0 lead over Louisville Central.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Lancers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Cincinnati La Salle squared off with Clayton Northmont in a football game.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian claims tight victory against Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian topped Cincinnati North College Hill 12-8 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati North College Hill took on Franklin Middletown Christian on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Cincinnati Princeton earns solid win over Mason

Cincinnati Princeton collected a solid win over Mason in a 20-3 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Mason High on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati Princeton darted in front of Mason 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton steamrolled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Princeton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Princeton took on West Chester Lakota West on Aug. 25 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

KIPP Columbus comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Cincinnati Purcell Marian eventually beat KIPP Columbus 23-12 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Aiken.

Super start fuels Cincinnati St. Xavier’s victory over Cincinnati Withrow

Cincinnati St. Xavier took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 14-10 victory over upstart Cincinnati Withrow for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati St. Xavier darted in front of Cincinnati Withrow 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers trimmed the margin to make it 14-3 at the intermission.

Cincinnati Withrow fought back in the third quarter to make it 14-10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Detroit MLK on Aug. 26 at Detroit Martin Luther King High School.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day escapes close call with St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Summit Country Day posted a narrow 16-14 win over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Cincinnati Summit Country Day as the first quarter ended.

The Titans moved ahead by earning an 8-7 advantage over the Silver Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-14 lead over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on Cincinnati College Prep on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Cincinnati Sycamore overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Sycamore recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Colerain 35-14 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Sycamore moved in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Aviators and the Cardinals dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Cincinnati Sycamore jumped to a 28-14 bulge over Cincinnati Colerain as the fourth quarter began.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Fairfield on Aug. 25 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt in recording a 45-6 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Morrow Little Miami on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods allows no points against Cincinnati Turpin

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Winton Woods handle Cincinnati Turpin 20-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cincinnati Winton Woods darted in front of Cincinnati Turpin 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cincinnati Winton Woods stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Spartans were both scoreless.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming escapes close call with Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Madeira faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Monroe and Cincinnati Madeira took on Springfield Shawnee on Aug. 25 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Circleville Logan Elm tops Circleville

Circleville Logan Elm dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-19 win over Circleville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Circleville Logan Elm moved in front of Circleville 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-13.

Circleville Logan Elm jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Circleville played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Circleville took on McArthur Vinton County on Aug. 25 at Circleville High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie edges past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in tough test

Clarksville Clinton-Massie topped Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 28-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Fighting Owls’ expense.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie thundered to a 28-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Fighting Owls’ 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Hamilton Ross and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Trenton Edgewood on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Cleveland Glenville shuts out Cleveland John Adams

A suffocating defense helped Cleveland Glenville handle Cleveland John Adams 36-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Cleveland John Adams took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Aug. 25 at Cleveland John Adams High School.

Cleveland John Hay barely beats Cleveland John Marshall

Cleveland John Hay finally found a way to top Cleveland John Marshall 48-44 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleveland John Marshall High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland John Marshall faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic.

Cleveland Heights grinds out close victory over Brunswick

Cleveland Heights topped Brunswick 13-10 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 10-0 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Brunswick jumped a thin margin over Cleveland Heights as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Blue Devils.

The last time Cleveland Heights and Brunswick played in a 43-13 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Cleveland Heights squared off with Paramus Catholic in a football game.

Cleves Taylor tops Cincinnati Deer Park

Cleves Taylor rolled past Cincinnati Deer Park for a comfortable 56-28 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleves Taylor High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cleves Taylor squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Shroder on Aug. 26 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Coldwater overpowers Anna in thorough fashion

Coldwater dominated Anna 37-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Coldwater and Anna faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Anna faced off against Brookville and Coldwater took on Bellefontaine on Aug. 25 at Coldwater High School.

Columbus Africentric claims tight victory against Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Africentric posted a narrow 18-12 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Scots had a 6-0 edge on the Nubians at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Walnut Ridge enjoyed a 12-0 lead over Columbus Africentric to start the fourth quarter.

The Nubians rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Scots 18-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Africentric.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Aug. 25 at Columbus Africentric.

Columbus Beechcroft allows no points against Columbus Centennial

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Beechcroft handle Columbus Centennial 55-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Centennial squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus St Charles and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus South on Aug. 25 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati McNicholas

Columbus Bishop Hartley scored early and often in a 49-3 win over Cincinnati McNicholas in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Columbus Bishop Hartley steamrolled in front of Cincinnati McNicholas 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-3 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Hartley charged to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Cincinnati McNicholas faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Wheelersburg on Aug. 25 at Wheelersburg High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson earns solid win over Tiffin Columbian

Columbus Bishop Watterson knocked off Tiffin Columbian 33-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Dublin Scioto and Tiffin Columbian took on Chardon on Aug. 25 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Columbus Briggs squeezes past Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus Briggs posted a narrow 16-8 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Briggs a 12-8 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Columbus Briggs and Columbus Marion-Franklin were both scoreless.

The Bruins held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Briggs faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Delaware Hayes.

Columbus Eastmoor posts win at Columbus Independence’s expense

Columbus Eastmoor handed Columbus Independence a tough 26-8 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The 76ers moved a slim margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

A 26-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Warriors’ defeat of the 76ers.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus Eastmoor squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Independence High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Columbus Independence squared off with Columbus East in a football game.

Columbus Hamilton Township bests Lancaster Fairfield Union

Columbus Hamilton Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-14 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Columbus Hamilton Township opened with a 17-14 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Union through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Columbus Hamilton Township jumped to a 23-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbus Hamilton Township and Lancaster Fairfield Union played in a 32-24 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Lancaster and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Pomeroy Meigs on Aug. 25 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

Columbus Northland allows no points against Columbus Linden-Mckinley

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Northland handle Columbus Linden-Mckinley 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 8.

Columbus Northland darted in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Northland and Columbus Linden-Mckinley played in a 14-8 game on Sept. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Northland took on Whitehall-Yearling on Aug. 26 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Columbus St. Charles scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Whitehall-Yearling

Columbus St. Charles broke to an early lead and topped Whitehall-Yearling 50-7 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Columbus St. Charles moved in front of Whitehall-Yearling 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus St Charles faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus Northland on Aug. 26 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales tops Wheeling Linsly

Columbus St. Francis DeSales eventually beat Wheeling Linsly 30-17 for a West Virginia high school football victory at Wheeling Linsly High on Sept. 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Stallions opened a modest 16-3 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Wheeling Linsly made it 16-10.

The Stallions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Wheeling Linsly faced off against Richmond Heights and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Hamilton Badin on Aug. 25 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

The Columbus Whetstone defense stifles Columbus Mifflin

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Whetstone handle Columbus Mifflin 32-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Whetstone a 24-0 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Bexley.

Columbus Grove shuts out Spencerville

Columbus Grove’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 40-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 20-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Bulldogs opened a giant 40-0 gap over the Bearcats at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Columbus Grove and Spencerville played in a 55-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Grove faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Spencerville took on Paulding on Aug. 25 at Spencerville High School.

The Conneaut defense stifles Chagrin Falls

A suffocating defense helped Conneaut handle Chagrin Falls 21-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Conneaut opened with a 7-0 advantage over Chagrin Falls through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Conneaut darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Conneaut squared off with Berlin Center Western Reserve in a football game.

Convoy Crestview takes advantage of early margin to defeat Ada

An early dose of momentum helped Convoy Crestview to a 47-9 runaway past Ada in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 14-3 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-3 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Convoy Crestview and Ada each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ada and Convoy Crestview faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Convoy Crestview faced off against McComb and Ada took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Aug. 25 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Corning Miller defeats Millersport

Corning Miller scored early and often to roll over Millersport 48-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Millersport faced off against Vanlue and Corning Miller took on Matamoras Frontier on Aug. 25 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Covington Holy Cross overwhelms Franklin Middletown Christian

Covington Holy Cross’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Franklin Middletown Christian 41-7 in a Kentucky high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Covington Holy Cross faced off against Cincinnati Dohn Community and Franklin Middletown Christian took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

Crown City South Gallia dominates Manchester in convincing showing

Crown City South Gallia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manchester 39-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 25-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

Crown City South Gallia thundered to a 39-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and Manchester squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Manchester High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Crown City South Gallia squared off with Bidwell River Valley in a football game.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian allows no points against Massillon Tuslaw

A suffocating defense helped Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian handle Massillon Tuslaw 42-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian a 14-0 lead over Massillon Tuslaw.

The Royals’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Royals and the Mustangs were both scoreless.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Doylestown Chippewa.

Cuyahoga Heights’ speedy start jolts Fairport Harbor Fairport

Cuyahoga Heights rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 24-13 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Cuyahoga Heights jumped in front of Fairport Harbor Fairport 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Cuyahoga Heights and Fairport Harbor Fairport played in a 31-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

Danville allows no points against Fredericktown

Defense dominated as Danville pitched a 40-0 shutout of Fredericktown on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville a 33-0 lead over Fredericktown.

Danville thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fredericktown faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Danville took on Bucyrus on Aug. 25 at Bucyrus High School.

Dayton Carroll records thin win against Cincinnati Northwest

Dayton Carroll finally found a way to top Cincinnati Northwest 35-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Dayton Carroll squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Dayton Carroll squared off with New Carlisle Tecumseh in a football game.

Dayton Centerville secures a win over Miamisburg

Dayton Centerville eventually beat Miamisburg 27-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Elks fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Dayton Centerville darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg played in a 17-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Centerville faced off against Dublin Coffman and Miamisburg took on Bellbrook on Aug. 25 at Bellbrook High School.

Franklin takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Franklin dented the scoreboard first, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne responded to earn a 34-21 decision in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Franklin showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 21-20 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Franklin.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Franklin faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Dayton Belmont on Aug. 25 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

De Graff Riverside slips past Tipp City Bethel

De Graff Riverside finally found a way to top Tipp City Bethel 28-24 at De Graff Riverside High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave De Graff Riverside a 28-24 lead over Tipp City Bethel.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Tipp City Bethel played in a 34-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, De Graff Riverside faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Tipp City Bethel took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Aug. 25 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Defiance Ayersville overcomes Paulding in seat-squirming affair

Defiance Ayersville topped Paulding 20-17 in a tough tilt at Paulding High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Paulding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Paulding faced off against Spencerville and Defiance Ayersville took on Delphos Jefferson on Aug. 25 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Defiance Tinora overpowers Sherwood Fairview in thorough fashion

Defiance Tinora’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sherwood Fairview 42-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Defiance Tinora a 7-0 lead over Sherwood Fairview.

The Rams opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Defiance Tinora roared to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Apaches enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Delta and Defiance Tinora took on Tontogany Otsego on Aug. 25 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Delaware Hayes escapes Sunbury Big Walnut in thin win

Delaware Hayes finally found a way to top Sunbury Big Walnut 38-31 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Delaware Hayes through the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sunbury Big Walnut got within 28-24.

The Pacers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Delaware Hayes faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Upper Arlington on Aug. 25 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin exhales after close call with Powell Olentangy Liberty

Delaware Olentangy Berlin topped Powell Olentangy Liberty 24-17 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Cleveland Glenville and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Dover scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice

Dover scored early and often in a 47-14 win over Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Dover and Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dover faced off against Canton South.

Dresden Tri-Valley races in front to defeat Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-13 victory over Zanesville Maysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 10-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Scotties fought to a 31-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 21-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville Maysville took on New Lexington on Aug. 25 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Dublin Coffman prevails over Dublin Jerome

It was a tough night for Dublin Jerome which was overmatched by Dublin Coffman in this 35-14 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Celtics’ expense.

Dublin Coffman breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Coffman squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dublin Coffman faced off against Dayton Centerville and Dublin Jerome took on Reynoldsburg on Aug. 25 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Duncan Falls Philo darts past Warsaw River View with early burst

Duncan Falls Philo rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-6 win over Warsaw River View on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Duncan Falls Philo opened with a 26-0 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Electrics fought to a 46-0 intermission margin at the Black Bears’ expense.

Warsaw River View stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Carrollton and Warsaw River View took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Aug. 25 at Warsaw River View High School.

East Canton darts by Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

East Canton dismissed Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas by a 40-8 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Sept. 8.

Last season, East Canton and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Smithville and East Canton took on Hanoverton United on Aug. 25 at East Canton High School.

East Liverpool Beaver Local prevails over East Liverpool

East Liverpool Beaver Local dismissed East Liverpool by a 55-13 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver Local a 22-0 lead over East Liverpool.

The Beavers opened a lopsided 29-7 gap over the Potters at the intermission.

East Liverpool Beaver Local thundered to a 49-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, East Liverpool Beaver Local and East Liverpool squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Salem and East Liverpool took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Aug. 25 at East Liverpool High School.

Eastlake North claims victory against Lyndhurst Brush

Eastlake North grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Lyndhurst Brush at Eastlake North High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Eastlake North and Lyndhurst Brush fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed Lyndhurst Brush with a 14-10 lead over Eastlake North heading into the third quarter.

The Rangers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Arcs.

Last season, Eastlake North and Lyndhurst Brush squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Eastlake North faced off against Norwalk and Lyndhurst Brush took on Shaker Heights on Aug. 25 at Shaker Heights High School.

Eaton collects victory over Dayton Oakwood

Eaton handed Dayton Oakwood a tough 31-21 loss on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Tough to find an edge early, Eaton and Dayton Oakwood fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a modest 17-14 gap over the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Eaton jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-21.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Dayton Northridge.

Edon darts by Sand Creek

Edon handled Sand Creek 52-24 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Edon opened with a 30-24 advantage over Sand Creek through the first quarter.

Edon breathed fire to a 52-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Edon squared off with Antwerp in a football game.

Elida prevails over Ottawa-Glandorf

Elida raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-8 win over Ottawa-Glandorf in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Elida darted in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense breathed fire in front for a 16-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Elida charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Elida and Ottawa-Glandorf faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Elida faced off against Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Kenton on Aug. 25 at Kenton High School.

Fairfield pockets slim win over Liberty Township Lakota East

Fairfield finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 38-35 at Liberty Township Lakota East High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Fairfield opened with a 14-7 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Fairfield and Liberty Township Lakota East each scored in the third quarter.

The Thunderhawks rallied with a 21-10 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Last season, Fairfield and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Hamilton and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Aug. 25 at Fairfield High School.

Resolve: Fairview Park Fairview comes from behind to topple Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Fairview Park Fairview rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 35-14 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Fairview Park Fairview at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Fairview Park Fairview moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 26, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off with Cleveland Garfield Heights in a football game.

Findlay delivers statement win over Oregon Clay

Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Clay 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Findlay opened with a 14-7 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Findlay pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Findlay and Oregon Clay played in a 35-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Findlay faced off against Lima and Oregon Clay took on Sylvania Northview on Aug. 25 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton crushes Port Clinton

It was a tough night for Port Clinton which was overmatched by Findlay Liberty-Benton in this 50-14 verdict.

Findlay Liberty-Benton thundered in front of Port Clinton 23-7 to begin the second quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton stormed to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Redskins were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Port Clinton faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Columbus Grove on Aug. 25 at Columbus Grove High School.

The Franklin Bishop Fenwick defense stifles Cincinnati Aiken

A suffocating defense helped Franklin Bishop Fenwick handle Cincinnati Aiken 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick steamrolled in front of Cincinnati Aiken 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Oxford Talawanda on Aug. 25 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy claims victory against Fort Loramie

Gahanna Columbus Academy notched a win against Fort Loramie 28-12 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Sept. 8.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Fort Loramie took on Versailles on Aug. 25 at Fort Loramie High School.

Gahanna Lincoln tacks win on Reynoldsburg

It was a tough night for Reynoldsburg which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 28-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Golden Lions registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Gahanna Lincoln charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Reynoldsburg played in a 47-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg took on Dublin Jerome on Aug. 25 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Galion rallies to top Bellville Clear Fork

Bellville Clear Fork cut in front to start, but Galion answered the challenge to collect a 35-3 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Galion faced off against Carey and Bellville Clear Fork took on Granville on Aug. 25 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Galion Northmor delivers statement win over Cardington-Lincoln

Galion Northmor unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cardington-Lincoln 44-6 Friday during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Galion Northmor opened with a 3-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 37-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Galion Northmor thundered to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Galion Northmor took on Greenwich South Central on Aug. 25 at Galion Northmor High School.

Gallipolis Gallia races in front to defeat Chesapeake

Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt in recording a 47-21 win over Chesapeake on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Chesapeake squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against The Plains Athens and Chesapeake took on Minford on Aug. 25 at Chesapeake High School.

Garrettsville Garfield defeats Leavittsburg LaBrae

Garrettsville Garfield dominated Leavittsburg LaBrae 42-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Garrettsville Garfield took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Aug. 26 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Gates Mills Gilmour collects victory over Chardon NDCL

Gates Mills Gilmour pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 33-17 win on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 7-3 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Lancers’ offense stormed in front for a 27-10 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour charged to a 33-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Chardon NDCL squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Warrensville Heights and Chardon NDCL took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Aug. 25 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Gates Mills Hawken tacks win on Ashtabula Edgewood

Gates Mills Hawken dominated Ashtabula Edgewood 56-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 29-12 lead over Ashtabula Edgewood.

The Hawks fought to a 43-18 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Ashtabula Edgewood got within 43-24.

The Hawks held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Orwell Grand Valley on Aug. 25 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Geneva rides to cruise-control win over Rocky River Lutheran West

Geneva raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Rocky River Lutheran West in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Geneva a 7-0 lead over Rocky River Lutheran West.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Geneva roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Rocky River Lutheran West faced off against Kirtland and Geneva took on Struthers on Aug. 25 at Geneva High School.

Genoa Area prevails over Fostoria

Genoa Area dominated Fostoria 55-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Genoa Area thundered in front of Fostoria 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets opened a monstrous 48-8 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Comets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Genoa Area and Fostoria squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Genoa Area faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Fostoria took on Bowling Green on Aug. 25 at Fostoria High School.

Germantown Valley View dominates Carlisle

Germantown Valley View unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Carlisle 35-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 7-6 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Germantown Valley View stormed in front of Carlisle 28-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Carlisle squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carlisle faced off against Casstown Miami East and Germantown Valley View took on West Milton Milton-Union on Aug. 25 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Girard pockets slim win over Struthers

Girard posted a narrow 35-28 win over Struthers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Indians registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Indians and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Struthers and Girard played in a 42-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Girard faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Struthers took on Geneva on Aug. 25 at Geneva High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley races in front to defeat Cambridge

A swift early pace pushed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley past Cambridge Friday 45-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 20-0 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Braves opened an immense 39-0 gap over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Cambridge trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 39-7.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Cambridge faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cambridge faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Aug. 25 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Goshen escapes Cincinnati Woodward in thin win

Goshen finally found a way to top Cincinnati Woodward 24-16 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Goshen faced off against Hillsboro and Cincinnati Woodward took on Dayton Meadowdale on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian bests Toledo Christian

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian recorded a big victory over Toledo Christian 48-12 on Sept. 8 in Michigan football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Christian faced off against Morenci.

Granville holds off Heath

Granville topped Heath 41-33 in a tough tilt at Granville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Heath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-14 advantage over Granville as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-25 lead over Heath.

The Blue Aces held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Granville and Heath squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Granville faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Heath took on Newark Licking Valley on Aug. 25 at Heath High School.

Greenfield McClain posts win at Sabina East Clinton’s expense

Greenfield McClain pushed past Sabina East Clinton for a 22-6 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Greenfield McClain faced off against McDermott Northwest and Sabina East Clinton took on Cedarville on Aug. 25 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Greenwood Center Grove overcomes Cincinnati Moeller in seat-squirming affair

Greenwood Center Grove topped Cincinnati Moeller 35-34 in a tough tilt during this Indiana football game on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Grove City allows no points against Grove City Central Crossing

Defense dominated as Grove City pitched a 63-0 shutout of Grove City Central Crossing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Grove City and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Grove City faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Grove City Central Crossing took on Westerville North on Aug. 25 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Groveport Madison comes from behind to stop Galloway Westland

Groveport Madison fought back from a slow start and rolled to 28-14 win over Galloway Westland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Galloway Westland, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Groveport Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Cruisers’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cruisers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Galloway Westland faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Groveport Madison squared off with Gahanna Lincoln in a football game.

Hamilton collects victory over Cincinnati Oak Hills

Hamilton pushed past Cincinnati Oak Hills for a 26-7 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Big Blue registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Highlanders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Big Blue held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Hamilton played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Mason and Hamilton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Aug. 25 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Hamilton Badin dominates St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Hamilton Badin’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35-2 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Bernard Roger Bacon through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 28-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hamilton Badin faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Aug. 25 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry allows no points against Metamora Evergreen

Defense dominated as Hamler Patrick Henry pitched a 38-0 shutout of Metamora Evergreen for an Ohio high school football victory at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 8.

Hamler Patrick Henry moved in front of Metamora Evergreen 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a massive 22-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Hamler Patrick Henry steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Ottawa Hills and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Aug. 25 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hannibal River crushes New Martinsville Magnolia

Hannibal River earned a convincing 52-20 win over New Martinsville Magnolia in West Virginia high school football on Sept. 8.

Hannibal River pulled in front of New Martinsville Magnolia 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Eagles.

Hannibal River jumped to a 52-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Eagles outpointed the Pilots 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Hannibal River and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

Hanoverton United dominates Columbiana

Hanoverton United rolled past Columbiana for a comfortable 31-3 victory at Columbiana High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Hanoverton United opened with a 10-0 advantage over Columbiana through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Clippers climbed back to within 10-3.

Hanoverton United breathed fire to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Columbiana faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbiana faced off against McDonald and Hanoverton United took on East Canton on Aug. 25 at East Canton High School.

The Harrison defense stifles Cincinnati Western Hills

A suffocating defense helped Harrison handle Cincinnati Western Hills 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Harrison and Cincinnati Western Hills played in a 35-24 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Harrison faced off against St Leon East Central and Cincinnati Western Hills took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Aug. 25 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace races in front to defeat Edgerton

Haviland Wayne Trace controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-6 victory over Edgerton on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Haviland Wayne Trace stormed in front of Edgerton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgerton and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Edgerton faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Aug. 25 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hilliard Bradley rides to cruise-control win over Marysville

Hilliard Bradley rolled past Marysville for a comfortable 38-14 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hilliard Bradley and Marysville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Monarchs’ expense.

Hilliard Bradley charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Monarchs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Hilliard Darby and Marysville took on Perrysburg on Aug. 25 at Marysville High School.

Hilliard Davidson dominates Hilliard Darby in convincing showing

Hilliard Davidson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Hilliard Darby in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Davidson a 14-0 lead over Hilliard Darby.

The Wildcats’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Hilliard Davidson jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Grove City and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Bradley on Aug. 25 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Holgate defeats Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Holgate dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-12 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Holgate opened with a 22-6 advantage over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 44-6 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Holgate jumped to a 58-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Holgate and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 44-26 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Holgate faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Waldron on Aug. 26 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Howard East Knox overwhelms Centerburg

Howard East Knox’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Centerburg 35-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Howard East Knox opened with a 7-0 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a modest 14-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Howard East Knox roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Howard East Knox faced off against Ashland Crestview and Centerburg took on Ontario on Aug. 25 at Centerburg High School.

Huber Heights Wayne escapes close call with Springfield

Huber Heights Wayne posted a narrow 22-21 win over Springfield on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The last time Springfield and Huber Heights Wayne played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Pickerington Central and Springfield took on Hyattsville Dematha Catholic on Aug. 26 at Springfield High School.

Hunting Valley University scores early, pulls away from Richmond Heights

Hunting Valley University controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-6 victory over Richmond Heights during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Hunting Valley University moved in front of Richmond Heights 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Preppers fought to a 22-6 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Hunting Valley University steamrolled to a 39-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Richmond Heights faced off against Wheeling Linsly.

Jackson squeezes past Mt. Orab Western Brown

Jackson posted a narrow 56-48 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown at Mt. Orab Western Brown High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Jackson and Mt Orab Western Brown faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Jackson took on Ironton on Aug. 26 at Ironton High School.

Strong start sends Kenton over Lima Bath

Kenton took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 38-34 victory over upstart Lima Bath in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Kenton a 20-0 lead over Lima Bath.

Lima Bath stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.

Lima Bath fought back in the third quarter to make it 32-21.

Lima Bath managed a 13-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kenton and Lima Bath faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kenton faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath took on Van Wert on Aug. 25 at Van Wert High School.

Kettering Fairmont outlasts Clayton Northmont in overtime classic

Kettering Fairmont topped Clayton Northmont in a 20-14 overtime thriller at Kettering Fairmont on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Clayton Northmont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Firebirds and the Thunderbolts locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Kettering Fairmont held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Clayton Northmont took on Cincinnati La Salle on Aug. 25 at Clayton Northmont High School.

The Lancaster defense stifles New Albany

Lancaster’s defense throttled New Albany, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Gales registered a 3-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Lancaster darted to a 6-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gales got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time New Albany and Lancaster played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lancaster faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and New Albany took on Canal Winchester on Aug. 25 at Canal Winchester High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian earns stressful win over Grove City Christian

Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Grove City Christian 17-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Grove City Christian played in a 56-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Grove City Christian faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Frankfort Adena on Aug. 25 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Lebanon bests Morrow Little Miami

Lebanon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-10 win over Morrow Little Miami in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Lebanon a 27-10 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Lebanon steamrolled to a 45-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lebanon and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Lebanon took on Milford on Aug. 25 at Lebanon High School.

Leipsic allows no points against Harrod Allen East

Defense dominated as Leipsic pitched a 21-0 shutout of Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Leipsic breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Leipsic faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Leipsic faced off against Van Buren and Harrod Allen East took on Arlington on Aug. 25 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy carves slim margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Lewis Center Olentangy finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-10 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers moved a close margin over the Braves as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Lewis Center Olentangy broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-10 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Medina and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lewisburg Tri-County North prevails over New Lebanon Dixie

Lewisburg Tri-County North controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-7 win against New Lebanon Dixie in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Lewisburg Tri-County North opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Greyhounds.

Lewisburg Tri-County North steamrolled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Paris National Trail on Aug. 25 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake holds off New Carlisle Tecumseh

Lewistown Indian Lake posted a narrow 35-28 win over New Carlisle Tecumseh in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Lewistown Indian Lake jumped in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers opened a slim 14-13 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

New Carlisle Tecumseh moved ahead of Lewistown Indian Lake 21-14 to start the final quarter.

A 21-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Lakers’ defeat of the Arrows.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Dayton Carroll on Aug. 25 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Lexington rallies to rock Mt. Vernon

Lexington shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 31-17 win over Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Sept. 8.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets jumped a tight margin over the Minutemen as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lexington and Mt. Vernon were both scoreless.

The Yellow Jackets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Minutemen won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

Last season, Lexington and Mt Vernon faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon faced off against Newark and Lexington took on Shelby on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

Liberty Center dominates Archbold

Liberty Center scored early and often to roll over Archbold 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 7-0 lead over Archbold.

The Tigers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Liberty Center jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Archbold faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Archbold faced off against St. Henry and Liberty Center took on Napoleon on Aug. 25 at Napoleon High School.

Lima overwhelms Sylvania Northview

Lima dismissed Sylvania Northview by a 45-14 count in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lima faced off against Findlay and Sylvania Northview took on Oregon Clay on Aug. 25 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Lisbon dominates East Palestine in convincing showing

Lisbon recorded a big victory over East Palestine 37-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lisbon breathed fire to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lisbon and East Palestine squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Palestine faced off against Toronto and Lisbon took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Aug. 25 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Lockland tacks win on Cincinnati Riverview East

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Riverview East which was overmatched by Lockland in this 40-8 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lockland faced off against Russelllville Southern Buckeye.

Logan slips past Vincent Warren

Logan finally found a way to top Vincent Warren 20-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Chieftains chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Logan and Vincent Warren squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vincent Warren faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Logan took on Ashville Teays Valley on Aug. 25 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

London earns solid win over Springfield Shawnee

London notched a win against Springfield Shawnee 26-14 at Springfield Shawnee High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders opened a narrow 13-7 gap over the Braves at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over London 14-13.

The Red Raiders pulled off a stirring 13-0 fourth quarter to trip the Braves.

The last time London and Springfield Shawnee played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and London took on Chillicothe on Aug. 25 at London High School.

London Madison-Plains grinds out close victory over North Lewisburg Triad

London Madison-Plains finally found a way to top North Lewisburg Triad 24-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave London Madison-Plains a 14-7 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

North Lewisburg Triad took the lead 20-17 to start the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cardinals.

In recent action on Aug. 25, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Richwood North Union and London Madison-Plains took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Aug. 25 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Loudonville scores first and maintains advantage to beat Mt. Gilead

Loudonville collected a 27-20 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Loudonville a 19-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Mt. Gilead moved ahead of Loudonville 20-19 to start the fourth quarter.

The Red Birds rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Loudonville faced off against Utica and Mt Gilead took on Upper Sandusky on Aug. 25 at Mt Gilead High School.

Loveland collects victory over Kings Mill Kings

Loveland handed Kings Mill Kings a tough 31-20 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Loveland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Kings Mill Kings took on Cincinnati Turpin on Aug. 25 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Lowellville tacks win on Vienna Mathews

Lowellville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-6 win over Vienna Mathews on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Aug. 25, Vienna Mathews squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a football game.

Madison scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Chesterland West Geauga

A swift early pace pushed Madison past Chesterland West Geauga Friday 35-25 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Madison a 21-11 lead over Chesterland West Geauga.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Madison pulled to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Willoughby South on Aug. 25 at Madison High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley sets early tone to dominate Minerva

Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often in a 48-6 win over Minerva in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Magnolia Sandy Valley pulled in front of Minerva 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense jumped in front for a 41-6 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Minerva faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Akron Manchester and Minerva took on Mantua Crestwood on Aug. 25 at Minerva High School.

Malvern exhales after close call with Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Malvern topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 27-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Malvern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a meager 20-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley showed its spirit while rallying to within 20-14 in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Malvern and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Navarre Fairless and Malvern took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Aug. 25 at Malvern High School.

Wickliffe comes up short in matchup with Mantua Crestwood

Mantua Crestwood knocked off Wickliffe 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Wickliffe High on Sept. 8.

Mantua Crestwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wickliffe through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 14-7.

Mantua Crestwood moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe played in a 37-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wickliffe faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Mantua Crestwood took on Minerva on Aug. 25 at Minerva High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local allows no points against Delphos St. John’s

A suffocating defense helped Maria Stein Marion Local handle Delphos St. John’s 56-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Franklin and Delphos St. John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Aug. 26 at Delphos St. John’s.

Marietta edges past Uhrichsville Claymont in tough test

Marietta posted a narrow 32-28 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Uhrichsville Claymont, as it began with a 21-20 edge over Marietta through the end of the first quarter.

Marietta broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-28 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Uhrichsville Claymont and Marietta played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Cleveland John Adams and Marietta took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Aug. 25 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Marion Elgin crushes Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Marion Elgin handled Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53-26 in an impressive showing at Marion Elgin High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Marion Elgin opened with a 16-12 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 32-12 advantage at intermission over the Golden Gophers.

Marion Elgin pulled to a 53-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Gophers rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Comets prevailed.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Elgin faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Lima Perry on Aug. 25 at Lima Perry High School.

Marion Pleasant rallies to top Marengo Highland

Marion Pleasant dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 34-17 win over Marengo Highland at Marion Pleasant High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Marengo Highland started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over Marion Pleasant at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Marion Pleasant moved to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Pleasant faced off against Bucyrus Wynford and Marengo Highland took on Wooster Triway on Aug. 25 at Marengo Highland High School.

Martins Ferry overpowers Lancaster Fisher Catholic in thorough fashion

Martins Ferry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-21 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Martins Ferry opened with a 27-7 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Martins Ferry charged to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Purple Riders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Martins Ferry faced off against St. Clairsville and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Aug. 26 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

The Massillon defense stifles Elkhart

Massillon’s defense throttled Elkhart, resulting in a 55-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 21-0 lead over Elkhart.

The Tigers opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Massillon squared off with Canton GlenOak in a football game.

Massillon Jackson exhales after close call with Uniontown Green

Massillon Jackson topped Uniontown Green 20-13 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 9-7 lead over Uniontown Green.

The Polar Bears fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Massillon Jackson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Jackson faced off against Mayfield and Uniontown Green took on Canfield South Range on Aug. 25 at Canfield South Range High School.

Mayfield overpowers Akron Garfield in thorough fashion

Mayfield recorded a big victory over Akron Garfield 40-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Mayfield and Akron Garfield squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mayfield High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mayfield squared off with Massillon Jackson in a football game.

McArthur Vinton County shuts out Pomeroy Meigs

A suffocating defense helped McArthur Vinton County handle Pomeroy Meigs 54-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pomeroy Meigs High on Sept. 8.

The Vikings registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Marauders.

McArthur Vinton County pulled to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and McArthur Vinton County took on Circleville on Aug. 25 at Circleville High School.

McComb darts past Van Buren with early burst

A swift early pace pushed McComb past Van Buren Friday 63-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

McComb opened with a 28-7 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 49-7 lead over the Black Knights at halftime.

McComb roared to a 62-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, McComb and Van Buren faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Van Buren faced off against Leipsic and McComb took on Convoy Crestview on Aug. 25 at McComb High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley shuts out Lima Perry

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley’s defense throttled Lima Perry, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 16-0 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 44-0 advantage at intermission over the Commodores.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Perry squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lima Perry faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Cory-Rawson on Aug. 25 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Mentor survives for narrow win over Medina

Mentor topped Medina 42-41 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Medina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Mentor as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

The scoreboard showed Medina with a 35-28 lead over Mentor heading into the third quarter.

A 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cardinals’ defeat of the Battling Bees.

The last time Mentor and Medina played in a 42-21 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mentor faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Medina took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Aug. 25 at Medina High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic takes down Willoughby South

Mentor Lake Catholic earned a convincing 34-7 win over Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Mentor Lake Catholic a 34-7 lead over Willoughby South.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Willoughby South faced off against Madison and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Parma Heights Holy Name on Aug. 26 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Middlefield Cardinal denies Independence’s challenge

Middlefield Cardinal grabbed a 34-22 victory at the expense of Independence in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Middlefield Cardinal opened with a 14-6 advantage over Independence through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over the Huskies at the end of the second quarter.

Middlefield Cardinal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-16 lead over Independence.

The Blue Devils rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Huskies prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Independence faced off against Richmond Edison and Middlefield Cardinal took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Aug. 25 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Milan Edison scores early, pulls away from Burton Berkshire

Milan Edison scored early and often in a 62-19 win over Burton Berkshire for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Milan Edison a 20-0 lead over Burton Berkshire.

The Chargers’ offense thundered in front for a 48-19 lead over the Badgers at halftime.

Milan Edison stormed to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Burton Berkshire squared off with Akron Coventry in a football game.

Milford dominates Cincinnati Anderson

Milford dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-35 win over Cincinnati Anderson at Milford High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Milford and Cincinnati Anderson fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Raptors at the intermission.

Milford darted to a 49-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Milford faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Anderson took on Loveland on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Springfield Catholic Central

Milford Center Fairbanks notched a win against Springfield Catholic Central 16-2 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Milford Center Fairbanks opened with a 9-0 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.

Milford Center Fairbanks moved to a 16-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Troy Christian and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Aug. 25 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Minster rides to cruise-control win over Fort Recovery

Minster dismissed Fort Recovery by a 41-20 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Minster jumped in front of Fort Recovery 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Minster thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Minster and Fort Recovery played in a 50-22 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fort Recovery faced off against Urbana and Minster took on St Paris Graham on Aug. 25 at St Paris Graham High School.

Mogadore Field allows no points against Akron Springfield

Defense dominated as Mogadore Field pitched a 49-0 shutout of Akron Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Akron Springfield squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mogadore Field squared off with Bay Village Bay in a football game.

Montpelier defeats Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Montpelier dominated Oregon Cardinal Stritch 33-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 7-0 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

The Locomotives opened a towering 20-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Montpelier charged to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Montpelier faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Oregon Cardinal Stritch took on North Robinson Colonel Crawford on Aug. 25 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Morral Ridgedale allows no points against Crestline

Morral Ridgedale’s defense throttled Crestline, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 32-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Morral Ridgedale thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crestline faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Marion Elgin on Aug. 25 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale bests Vanlue

It was a tough night for Vanlue which was overmatched by Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in this 56-12 verdict.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Vanlue squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Vanlue faced off against Millersport and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Ada on Aug. 25 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Navarre Fairless outlasts Wooster Triway in overtime classic

Navarre Fairless took full advantage of overtime to defeat Wooster Triway 31-24 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Wooster Triway faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wooster Triway faced off against Marengo Highland and Navarre Fairless took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Aug. 25 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Nelsonville-York shuts out Bidwell River Valley

A suffocating defense helped Nelsonville-York handle Bidwell River Valley 54-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 28-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Buckeyes opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Nelsonville-York roared to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Nelsonville-York faced off against Newark Catholic and Bidwell River Valley took on Crown City South Gallia on Aug. 25 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

New Concord John Glenn delivers statement win over Coshocton

New Concord John Glenn dismissed Coshocton by a 30-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

New Concord John Glenn opened with a 13-0 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a colossal 20-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

New Concord John Glenn steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Little Muskies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Coshocton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Coshocton faced off against Johnstown and New Concord John Glenn took on Cambridge on Aug. 25 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

New Madison Tri-Village allows no points against Union City Mississinawa Valley

A suffocating defense helped New Madison Tri-Village handle Union City Mississinawa Valley 50-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with New Lebanon Dixie in a football game.

The New Middletown Springfield Local defense stifles Atwater Waterloo

Defense dominated as New Middletown Springfield Local pitched a 56-0 shutout of Atwater Waterloo in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Brookfield and Atwater Waterloo took on Leetonia on Aug. 25 at Leetonia High School.

New Philadelphia allows no points against Ashland

Defense dominated as New Philadelphia pitched a 28-0 shutout of Ashland on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as New Philadelphia and Ashland were both scoreless.

The Quakers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Philadelphia faced off against Steubenville and Ashland took on Marion Harding on Aug. 25 at Ashland High School.

New Richmond takes advantage of early margin to defeat Batavia Clermont Northeastern

New Richmond left no doubt in recording a 47-6 win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

New Richmond moved in front of Batavia Clermont Northeastern 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

New Richmond roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, New Richmond faced off against Williamsburg and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Aug. 25 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Newark Licking Valley dominates Johnstown

Newark Licking Valley earned a convincing 37-6 win over Johnstown in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Johnstown squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Heath and Johnstown took on Coshocton on Aug. 25 at Coshocton High School.

Newton Falls delivers statement win over Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls left no doubt on Friday, controlling Campbell Memorial from start to finish for a 49-28 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The last time Newton Falls and Campbell Memorial played in a 37-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Newton Falls squared off with North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a football game.

Niles takes advantage of early margin to defeat Hubbard

Niles took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hubbard 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Niles a 27-0 lead over Hubbard.

Hubbard showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-6 count in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Hubbard and Niles played in a 37-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Niles faced off against Alliance and Hubbard took on Greenville on Aug. 25 at Hubbard High School.

North Baltimore builds initial momentum to defeat Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cory-Rawson 44-35 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

North Baltimore opened with a 20-7 advantage over Cory-Rawson through the first quarter.

The Hornets trimmed the margin to make it 31-28 at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and North Baltimore faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, North Baltimore faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Aug. 25 at Cory-Rawson High School.

North Canton Hoover tops Louisville

North Canton Hoover earned a convincing 34-10 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

North Canton Hoover roared in front of Louisville 27-10 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Louisville played in a 34-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Louisville faced off against Zanesville and North Canton Hoover took on Hudson on Aug. 25 at North Canton Hoover High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton earns stressful win over Mineral Ridge

North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 23-20 win over Mineral Ridge for an Ohio high school football victory at Mineral Ridge High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mineral Ridge faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Newton Falls on Aug. 25 at Newton Falls High School.

Northwood tops Erie-Mason

Northwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-18 win against Erie-Mason in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Northwood jumped in front of Erie-Mason 20-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers’ offense charged in front for a 42-18 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Northwood faced off against Millbury Lake.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central dominates Toledo St. Francis de Sales in convincing showing

Novi Detroit Catholic Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Toledo St. Francis De Sales on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The Shamrocks registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Shamrocks held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 31, Toledo St. Francis de Sales squared off with Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in a football game.

Oak Harbor overwhelms Maumee

Oak Harbor’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maumee 49-7 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Oak Harbor faced off against Toledo Woodward and Maumee took on Bryan on Aug. 25 at Maumee High School.

Ontario scores early, pulls away from Caledonia River Valley

An early dose of momentum helped Ontario to a 56-21 runaway past Caledonia River Valley on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Ontario squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ontario faced off against Centerburg and Caledonia River Valley took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Aug. 25 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford edges past Ottawa Hills in tough test

Ottawa Lake Whiteford posted a narrow 26-21 win over Ottawa Hills in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Green Bears had a 14-6 edge on the Bobcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bobcats, as they climbed out of a hole with a 26-21 scoring margin.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ottawa Hills faced off against Metamora Evergreen.

Painesville Harvey bests Brooklyn

Painesville Harvey’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brooklyn 49-13 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Painesville Harvey a 13-0 lead over Brooklyn.

The Red Raiders registered a 29-6 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes.

Painesville Harvey thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Painesville Harvey faced off against Perry.

Painesville Riverside overwhelms Maple Heights

Painesville Riverside scored early and often to roll over Maple Heights 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 7-0 lead over Maple Heights.

The Beavers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Painesville Riverside thundered to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Painesville Riverside squared off with Aurora in a football game.

Pandora-Gilboa allows no points against Arcadia

Defense dominated as Pandora-Gilboa pitched a 32-0 shutout of Arcadia in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The Rockets fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa breathed fire to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Arcadia squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arcadia faced off against Kansas Lakota and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bluffton on Aug. 25 at Bluffton High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial allows no points against Johnstown Northridge

A suffocating defense helped Pataskala Watkins Memorial handle Johnstown Northridge 35-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown Northridge squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Johnstown Northridge took on Fredericktown on Aug. 25 at Fredericktown High School.

Pemberville Eastwood tacks win on Millbury Lake

Pemberville Eastwood earned a convincing 63-27 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pemberville Eastwood moved in front of Millbury Lake 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Pemberville Eastwood stormed to a 56-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Millbury Lake took on Northwood on Aug. 25 at Northwood High School.

The Perry defense stifles Jefferson

Perry’s defense throttled Jefferson, resulting in a 50-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Perry faced off against Painesville Harvey and Jefferson took on Cortland Lakeview on Aug. 25 at Jefferson Area High School.

Sylvania Southview takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Perrysburg

Perrysburg overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 56-27 win against Sylvania Southview on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Sylvania Southview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Perrysburg as the first quarter ended.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense stormed in front for a 35-14 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Perrysburg steamrolled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Perrysburg and Sylvania Southview faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Perrysburg faced off against Marysville and Sylvania Southview took on Toledo Waite on Aug. 25 at Toledo Waite High School.

Pickerington North barely beats Pickerington Central

Pickerington North topped Pickerington Central 39-34 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Pickerington North opened with a 14-7 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Tigers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 20-14 at halftime.

Pickerington Central responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 26-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Pickerington North squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pickerington North faced off against Gibsonia Pine-Richland and Pickerington Central took on Huber Heights Wayne on Aug. 25 at Pickerington High School Central.

Piketon bests Chillicothe Huntington

Piketon dismissed Chillicothe Huntington by a 41-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Piketon a 13-0 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

The Redstreaks fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Huntsmen’s expense.

Piketon breathed fire to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huntsmen outpointed the Redstreaks 7-2 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Piketon and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Beaver Eastern and Piketon took on Oak Hill on Aug. 25 at Piketon High School.

Pioneer North Central allows no points against West Unity Hilltop

Pioneer North Central’s defense throttled West Unity Hilltop, resulting in a 51-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Edgerton and Pioneer North Central took on Rockford Parkway on Aug. 25 at Pioneer North Central High School.

The Plain City Jonathan Alder defense stifles Richwood North Union

Plain City Jonathan Alder’s defense throttled Richwood North Union, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Richwood North Union.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Plain City Jonathan Alder steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and Richwood North Union played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Richwood North Union faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Aug. 25 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Poland Seminary earns stressful win over Canfield

Poland Seminary finally found a way to top Canfield 10-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Poland Seminary faced off against Warren Howland and Canfield took on Mansfield on Aug. 25 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Portsmouth edges past Ironton Rock Hill in tough test

Portsmouth posted a narrow 28-27 win over Ironton Rock Hill at Ironton Rock Hill High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Portsmouth took on West Portsmouth West on Aug. 25 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Racine Southern allows no points against Franklin Furnace Green

Defense dominated as Racine Southern pitched a 49-0 shutout of Franklin Furnace Green in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Racine Southern faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Racine Southern faced off against Crooksville and Franklin Furnace Green took on Grove City Christian on Aug. 25 at Grove City Christian School.

Ravenna Southeast prevails over Akron North

Ravenna Southeast left no doubt on Friday, controlling Akron North from start to finish for a 30-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Ravenna Southeast High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Akron North faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Vienna Mathews.

Rayland Buckeye Local overwhelms Brownsville Area

Rayland Buckeye Local earned a convincing 40-6 win over Brownsville Area in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Belmont Union Local.

Reading dominates Cincinnati Finneytown in convincing showing

Reading rolled past Cincinnati Finneytown for a comfortable 34-6 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Finneytown squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place.

Reedsville Eastern earns solid win over Portsmouth Notre Dame

Reedsville Eastern eventually beat Portsmouth Notre Dame 42-26 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Reedsville Eastern opened with a 14-6 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Titans battled back to make it 14-12 at halftime.

Reedsville Eastern stormed to a 42-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Reedsville Eastern took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Aug. 25 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Rockford Parkway collects victory over St. Henry

Rockford Parkway notched a win against St. Henry 35-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Panthers fought to a 20-17 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Rockford Parkway darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Rockford Parkway and St. Henry played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rockford Parkway faced off against Pioneer North Central and St. Henry took on Archbold on Aug. 25 at Archbold High School.

Rootstown overpowers Andover Pymatuning Valley in thorough fashion

Rootstown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Andover Pymatuning Valley 28-6 Friday at Rootstown High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Rootstown and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Rootstown faced off against Warren Champion and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 25 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Salineville Southern Local tacks win on Wellsville

Salineville Southern Local rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 42-7 victory in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Salineville Southern Local opened with a 6-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a thin 15-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Salineville Southern Local jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Wellsville squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wellsville faced off against Weirton Madonna and Salineville Southern Local took on Columbiana Crestview on Aug. 25 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic dominates Stryker

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic dominated Stryker 67-36 for an Ohio high school football victory at Stryker High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Stryker faced off against Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Holgate on Aug. 25 at Holgate High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah squeezes past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Sarahsville Shenandoah finally found a way to top Lore City Buckeye Trail 23-20 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 7-6 lead over Lore City Buckeye Trail.

Sarahsville Shenandoah darted to a 23-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Zeps and the Warriors were both scoreless.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Shadyside and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Aug. 25 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Shaker Heights rallies to top Euclid

Shaker Heights seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 40-13 over Euclid in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Euclid showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Shaker Heights as the first quarter ended.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 40-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Euclid faced off against Erie and Shaker Heights took on Lyndhurst Brush on Aug. 25 at Shaker Heights High School.

Shelby scores early, pulls away from Marion Harding

Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Marion Harding 45-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Shelby a 24-14 lead over Marion Harding.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Whippets and the Presidents were both scoreless.

Shelby breathed fire to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Harding faced off against Ashland and Shelby took on Lexington on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

Sidney takes down Fairborn

Sidney unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairborn 56-6 Friday on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Sidney and Fairborn faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sidney faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Aug. 25 at Fairborn High School.

South Point comes from behind to stop Coal Grove

South Point fought back from a slow start and rolled to 33-20 win over Coal Grove during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coal Grove, as it began with a 14-7 edge over South Point through the end of the first quarter.

The Pointers kept a 21-14 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

South Point jumped to a 33-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coal Grove and South Point played in a 43-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Coal Grove faced off against Lucasville Valley and South Point took on Albany Alexander on Aug. 26 at Albany Alexander High School.

The Springboro defense stifles Beavercreek

Defense dominated as Springboro pitched a 31-0 shutout of Beavercreek for an Ohio high school football victory at Beavercreek High on Sept. 8.

Springboro opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

Springboro steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springboro and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Beavercreek faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Springboro took on Cincinnati Withrow on Aug. 25 at Springboro High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge claims victory against Springfield Northwestern

Springfield Kenton Ridge knocked off Springfield Northwestern 23-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Kenton Ridge a 14-6 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Cougars registered a 17-6 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Northwestern battled back to make it 23-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Tipp City Bethel on Aug. 25 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Springfield Northeastern darts by Springfield Greenon

Springfield Northeastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Springfield Greenon during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 14-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Jets fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Springfield Northeastern charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Greenon faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Springfield Northeastern took on De Graff Riverside on Aug. 25 at De Graff Riverside High School.

St. Clairsville routs Wheeling Central Catholic

St. Clairsville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Wheeling Central Catholic from start to finish for a 60-24 victory at Wheeling Central Catholic High on Sept. 8 in West Virginia football action.

The last time St. Clairsville and Wheeling Central Catholic played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 14, 2021.

Recently on Aug. 25, St. Clairsville squared off with Martins Ferry in a football game.

Steubenville takes down Pittsburgh USO

Steubenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pittsburgh USO 43-20 Friday during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 20-14 lead over Pittsburgh USO.

The Big Red’s offense moved in front for a 28-20 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Steubenville thundered to a 43-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Pittsburgh USO squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Steubenville faced off against New Philadelphia.

Sugarcreek Garaway defeats Carrollton

Sugarcreek Garaway recorded a big victory over Carrollton 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 20-7 lead over Carrollton.

Sugarcreek Garaway roared to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Pirates and the Warriors were both scoreless.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Carrollton played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carrollton faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Apple Creek Waynedale on Aug. 25 at Apple Creek Waynedale High School.

The Plains Athens tacks win on Albany Alexander

The Plains Athens dominated Albany Alexander 55-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Plains Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Albany Alexander through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

The Plains Athens charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

Last season, Albany Alexander and The Plains Athens faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, The Plains Athens faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Albany Alexander took on South Point on Aug. 26 at Albany Alexander High School.

Thornville Sheridan thwarts McConnelsville Morgan’s quest

Thornville Sheridan grabbed a 29-13 victory at the expense of McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Generals fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Thornville Sheridan stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 18-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and McConnelsville Morgan took on Vincent Warren on Aug. 25 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Tiffin Calvert darts past Kansas Lakota with early burst

Tiffin Calvert rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-13 win over Kansas Lakota at Tiffin Calvert High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 26-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Senecas registered a 45-10 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Tiffin Calvert steamrolled to a 52-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senecas maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Kansas Lakota faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Monroeville and Kansas Lakota took on Arcadia on Aug. 25 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe’s speedy start jolts Piqua

Tipp City Tippecanoe rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-13 win over Piqua for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 13-0 advantage over Piqua through the first quarter.

The Indians battled back to make it 13-7 at halftime.

Tipp City Tippecanoe jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piqua faced off against Vandalia Butler and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Fairborn on Aug. 25 at Fairborn High School.

Toledo Bowsher allows no points against Toledo Woodward

Defense dominated as Toledo Bowsher pitched a 14-0 shutout of Toledo Woodward in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Woodward played in a 46-0 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Woodward faced off against Oak Harbor and Toledo Bowsher took on Genoa Area on Aug. 25 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Toledo Central Catholic’s speedy start jolts Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Toledo Central Catholic took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 33-7 for a Michigan high school football victory at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 20-0 lead over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Fighting Irish skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo Whitmer on Aug. 25 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit survives for narrow win over River Rouge

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit topped River Rouge 29-22 in a tough tilt for a Michigan high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit opened with a 14-7 advantage over River Rouge through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and River Rouge locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-1 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in a football game.

Toledo Waite exhales after close call with Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite posted a narrow 36-30 win over Toledo Rogers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Rogers played in a 32-26 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Waite faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Rogers took on Holland Springfield on Aug. 25 at Holland Springfield High School.

Toledo Whitmer dominates Fremont Ross

Toledo Whitmer dominated from start to finish in an imposing 29-7 win over Fremont Ross on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Toledo Whitmer darted in front of Fremont Ross 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Toledo Whitmer pulled to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Little Giants’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Whitmer and Fremont Ross faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fremont Ross High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Toledo Central Catholic.

Tontogany Otsego shuts out Rossford

A suffocating defense helped Tontogany Otsego handle Rossford 30-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Tontogany Otsego opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rossford through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Tontogany Otsego charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Tontogany Otsego and Rossford faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Defiance Tinora and Rossford took on Port Clinton on Aug. 25 at Port Clinton High School.

Toronto tops Weirton Madonna

It was a tough night for Weirton Madonna which was overmatched by Toronto in this 47-13 verdict.

Last season, Toronto and Weirton Madonna faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Weirton Madonna High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Toronto faced off against East Palestine and Weirton Madonna took on Wellsville on Aug. 25 at Wellsville High School.

Trenton Edgewood delivers statement win over Oxford Talawanda

Trenton Edgewood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oxford Talawanda 51-7 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Trenton Edgewood opened with a 13-0 advantage over Oxford Talawanda through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 43-7 advantage at halftime over the Brave.

Trenton Edgewood steamrolled to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Trenton Edgewood and Oxford Talawanda played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Trenton Edgewood took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Troy shuts out Dayton West Carrollton

Defense dominated as Troy pitched a 52-0 shutout of Dayton West Carrollton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Troy and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Troy faced off against Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton took on Xenia on Aug. 25 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Troy Christian dominates Covington in convincing showing

Troy Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Covington 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Troy Christian moved in front of Covington 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 26-6 intermission margin at the Buccs’ expense.

Troy Christian thundered to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccs closed the lead with an 8-2 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy Christian and Covington squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Covington faced off against Ansonia and Troy Christian took on Springfield Catholic Central on Aug. 25 at Troy Christian High School.

Uniontown Lake earns narrow win over Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake posted a narrow 10-7 win over Canton GlenOak in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Uniontown Lake moved in front of Canton GlenOak 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks and the Golden Eagles dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon and Uniontown Lake took on Youngstown Boardman on Aug. 25 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Upper Arlington rallies to top Westerville Central

Westerville Central cut in front to start, but Upper Arlington answered the challenge to collect a 28-12 victory at Upper Arlington High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Upper Arlington through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Golden Bears and the Warhawks were both scoreless.

Upper Arlington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-5 lead over Westerville Central.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Westerville Central squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Upper Arlington faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville Central took on Westerville South on Aug. 25 at Westerville Central High School.

Urbana darts past St. Paris Graham with early burst

Urbana broke to an early lead and topped St. Paris Graham 51-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Urbana and St Paris Graham faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, St Paris Graham faced off against Minster and Urbana took on Fort Recovery on Aug. 25 at Fort Recovery High School.

Utica claims tight victory against Pataskala Licking Heights

Utica topped Pataskala Licking Heights 17-16 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica played in a 41-21 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Utica took on Loudonville on Aug. 25 at Utica High School.

Van Wert carves slim margin over Defiance

Van Wert finally found a way to top Defiance 43-42 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Van Wert moved in front of Defiance 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars opened a tight 28-20 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Defiance stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 36-34.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Defiance played in a 36-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Defiance faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Lima Bath on Aug. 25 at Van Wert High School.

Vandalia Butler defeats Greenville

Vandalia Butler controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-6 win against Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Greenville and Vandalia Butler squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Vandalia Butler faced off against Troy and Greenville took on Troy on Aug. 25 at Greenville High School.

Versailles dominates New Bremen

Versailles dominated New Bremen 34-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Versailles roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, New Bremen and Versailles squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and New Bremen took on Mechanicsburg on Aug. 25 at New Bremen High School.

The Wapakoneta defense stifles St. Marys

A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle St. Marys 14-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Wapakoneta High on Sept. 8.

Wapakoneta jumped in front of St. Marys 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Roughriders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Redskins and the Roughriders were both scoreless.

Last season, Wapakoneta and St. Marys faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wapakoneta faced off against Defiance and St. Marys took on Celina on Aug. 25 at Celina High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace narrowly defeats Bethel-Tate

Washington Court House Miami Trace pushed past Bethel-Tate for a 34-20 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bethel-Tate faced off against Alexandria Bishop Brossart and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Wilmington on Aug. 25 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Washington Court House Washington overpowers Delaware Buckeye Valley in thorough fashion

Washington Court House Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-18 win against Delaware Buckeye Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Washington Court House Washington darted in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Lions’ offense breathed fire in front for a 27-10 lead over the Barons at the intermission.

Delaware Buckeye Valley responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 34-18.

The Blue Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Plain City Jonathan Alder on Aug. 25 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Waterford takes advantage of early margin to defeat Belpre

Waterford scored early and often in a 47-6 win over Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Waterford opened with a 13-0 advantage over Belpre through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Waterford and Belpre faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Belpre faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford took on Caldwell on Aug. 25 at Caldwell High School.

Wauseon routs Swanton

Wauseon handled Swanton 48-13 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Wauseon breathed fire in front of Swanton 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense thundered in front for a 34-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Wauseon roared to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Swanton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wauseon faced off against Bellevue and Swanton took on Hicksville on Aug. 25 at Swanton High School.

Waverly’s speedy start jolts Lucasville Valley

Waverly scored early and often in a 48-8 win over Lucasville Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Waverly a 14-0 lead over Lucasville Valley.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 42-8 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Waverly and Lucasville Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Lucasville Valley took on Coal Grove on Aug. 26 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen slips past Dola Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen topped Dola Hardin Northern 28-19 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Dola Hardin Northern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Waynesfield-Goshen as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-19 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Crestline on Aug. 25 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Waynesville overcomes Brookville in seat-squirming affair

Waynesville posted a narrow 21-14 win over Brookville for an Ohio high school football victory at Brookville High on Sept. 8.

Brookville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Waynesville as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Devils with a 14-7 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Waynesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Brookville.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Brookville faced off against Anna and Waynesville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

Weirton Weir darts by Wintersville Indian Creek

Weirton Weir’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wintersville Indian Creek 41-8 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Weirton Weir opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Red Riders fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Wintersville Indian Creek got within 35-8.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Weirton Weir and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 35-9 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Wintersville Indian Creek squared off with Wellsburg Brooke in a football game.

The West Chester Lakota West defense stifles Middletown

Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 35-0 shutout of Middletown in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Middletown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown took on Cincinnati Colerain on Aug. 25 at Middletown High School.

West Jefferson outlasts Jamestown Greeneview in overtime classic

West Jefferson took full advantage of overtime to defeat Jamestown Greeneview 42-41 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jamestown Greeneview, as it began with a 7-0 edge over West Jefferson through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams had a 21-14 edge on the Roughriders at the beginning of the third quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview enjoyed a 35-21 lead over West Jefferson to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Roughriders and the Rams locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

West Jefferson got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Jefferson faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Jamestown Greeneview took on Waynesville on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

West Liberty-Salem collects victory over South Charleston Southeastern

West Liberty-Salem grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 21-14 advantage over South Charleston Southeastern through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

West Liberty-Salem jumped to a 34-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and South Charleston Southeastern took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Aug. 26 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West darts past Wellston with early burst

West Portsmouth West scored early and often in a 49-10 win over Wellston on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 28-10 lead over Wellston.

The Senators opened a lopsided 35-10 gap over the Golden Rockets at halftime.

West Portsmouth West roared to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Wellston played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wellston faced off against Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West took on Portsmouth on Aug. 25 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Westerville North overpowers Columbus Franklin Heights in thorough fashion

Westerville North’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Franklin Heights 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Westerville North stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Westerville North squared off with Grove City Central Crossing in a football game.

Westerville South takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dublin Scioto

An early dose of momentum helped Westerville South to a 42-10 runaway past Dublin Scioto on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Scioto faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Westerville South faced off against Westerville Central and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Aug. 25 at Dublin Scioto High School.

The Wheelersburg defense stifles McDermott Northwest

A suffocating defense helped Wheelersburg handle McDermott Northwest 56-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of McDermott Northwest 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wheelersburg faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and McDermott Northwest took on Greenfield McClain on Aug. 25 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne rallies to rock Napoleon

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 31-14 over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Napoleon squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Napoleon faced off against Liberty Center and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Toledo St. John’s Jesuit on Aug. 25 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Willard squeezes past Elmore Woodmore

Willard posted a narrow 35-30 win over Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Willard jumped in front of Elmore Woodmore 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a modest 21-10 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Willard jumped to a 35-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Montpelier.

Williamsburg rally stops Hillsboro

Hillsboro dented the scoreboard first, but Williamsburg responded to earn a 57-27 decision on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Hillsboro and Williamsburg squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Williamsburg faced off against New Richmond and Hillsboro took on Goshen on Aug. 25 at Hillsboro High School.

Williamson Tug Valley crushes Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Williamson Tug Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-8 win against Willow Wood Symmes Valley in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Williamson Tug Valley and Willow Wood Symmes Valley played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

Wilmington slips past Hamilton Ross

Wilmington topped Hamilton Ross 36-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 14-14 deadlock.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Wilmington and Hamilton Ross were both scoreless.

The Hurricanes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

The last time Hamilton Ross and Wilmington played in a 27-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Wilmington took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Aug. 25 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Windham tops New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Windham raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-12 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Windham moved in front of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers opened a narrow 20-12 gap over the Saints at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bombers held on with an 18-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Windham took on Rittman on Aug. 25 at Windham High School.

Thomas Worthington outlasts Newark in overtime classic

Thomas Worthington topped Newark in a 36-35 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Newark showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Thomas Worthington as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats jumped a close margin over the Cardinals as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Newark enjoyed a 26-23 lead over Thomas Worthington to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Wildcats locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

Thomas Worthington held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Newark faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Newark faced off against Mt Vernon and Thomas Worthington took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Aug. 25 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Xenia shuts out Riverside Stebbins

Xenia’s defense throttled Riverside Stebbins, resulting in a 10-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Xenia moved ahead of Riverside Stebbins 7-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Buccaneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Xenia and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Sidney and Xenia took on Dayton West Carrollton on Aug. 25 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Youngstown Boardman routs Warren Howland

Youngstown Boardman controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-6 win against Warren Howland during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Warren Howland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Uniontown Lake and Warren Howland took on Poland Seminary on Aug. 25 at Warren Howland High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney narrowly defeats Clyde

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney notched a win against Clyde 36-26 for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Youngstown Cardinal Mooney an 8-0 lead over Clyde.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Fliers.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney moved to a 22-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 36-26.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Clyde took on Toledo Start on Aug. 25 at Toledo Start High School.

Youngstown Chaney breaks out early to defeat Alliance Marlington

After jumping in front early, Youngstown Chaney held off Alliance Marlington squad for a 14-6 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Alliance Marlington High on Sept. 8.

Youngstown Chaney opened with a 14-0 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Youngstown Chaney and Alliance Marlington were both scoreless.

The Dukes outpointed the Cowboys 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Alliance Marlington played in a 35-10 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alliance Marlington squared off with Canal Fulton Northwest in a football game.

Youngstown Fitch tops Cleveland St. Ignatius in extra frame

Youngstown Fitch topped Cleveland St. Ignatius in a 24-21 overtime thriller at Youngstown Fitch High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cleveland St Ignatius faced off against Mentor.

Youngstown Liberty crushes Columbiana Crestview

It was a tough night for Columbiana Crestview which was overmatched by Youngstown Liberty in this 41-6 verdict.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Girard and Columbiana Crestview took on Salineville Southern Local on Aug. 25 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

The Youngstown Ursuline defense stifles Youngstown East

Youngstown Ursuline’s defense throttled Youngstown East, resulting in a 46-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown East squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown East faced off against East Cleveland Shaw and Youngstown Ursuline took on Parma Padua Franciscan on Aug. 25 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

The Youngstown Valley Christian defense stifles Leetonia

A suffocating defense helped Youngstown Valley Christian handle Leetonia 30-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Youngstown Valley Christian opened with a 6-0 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Eagles held on with a 24-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Leetonia played in a 46-0 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Leetonia faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Aug. 26 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Zanesville outlasts Hebron Lakewood in multi-OT classic

It took overtime, but Zanesville finally beat Hebron Lakewood 22-16 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Zanesville a 14-7 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Lancers inched back to a 14-13 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Lancers locked in a 16-16 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

The last time Zanesville and Hebron Lakewood played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zanesville faced off against Louisville and Hebron Lakewood took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Aug. 25 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squeezes past Sugar Grove Berne Union

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans posted a narrow 23-21 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans moved in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-14 at the intermission.

Sugar Grove Berne Union moved ahead of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 21-20 to start the final quarter.

The Bishops fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Reedsville Eastern on Aug. 25 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum routs New Lexington

Zanesville West Muskingum controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-13 win against New Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Marietta on Aug. 25 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

