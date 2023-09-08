Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 42-28 win over Warren G. Harding in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Warren G. Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary as the first quarter ended.

The Fighting Irish kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary steamrolled to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 14-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Warren G. Harding played in a 27-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Massillon Perry and Warren G. Harding took on Akron Buchtel on Aug. 26 at Akron Buchtel High School.

