Franklin dented the scoreboard first, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne responded to earn a 34-21 decision in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Franklin showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 21-20 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Franklin.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Franklin faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Dayton Belmont on Aug. 25 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

