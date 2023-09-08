Delaware Hayes finally found a way to top Sunbury Big Walnut 38-31 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Delaware Hayes through the end of the first quarter.

The Pacers’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Sunbury Big Walnut got within 28-24.

The Pacers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Delaware Hayes faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Upper Arlington on Aug. 25 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.