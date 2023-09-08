Defense dominated as Danville pitched a 40-0 shutout of Fredericktown on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville a 33-0 lead over Fredericktown.

Danville thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fredericktown faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Danville took on Bucyrus on Aug. 25 at Bucyrus High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.