Celina’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Shawnee 31-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lima Shawnee High on Sept. 8.

Celina jumped in front of Lima Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Celina and Lima Shawnee faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lima Shawnee faced off against Elida and Celina took on St. Marys on Aug. 25 at Celina High School.

