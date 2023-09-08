Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Gibsonburg 26-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Gibsonburg 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gibsonburg faced off against Attica Seneca East and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Sycamore Mohawk on Aug. 25 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

