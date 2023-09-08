Bryan scored early and often to roll over Delta 49-28 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Bryan opened with a 7-0 advantage over Delta through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Bryan pulled ahead of Delta 34-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

The last time Delta and Bryan played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bryan faced off against Maumee and Delta took on Sherwood Fairview on Aug. 25 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

