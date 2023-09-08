Columbus Grove’s defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 40-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 20-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Bulldogs opened a giant 40-0 gap over the Bearcats at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Columbus Grove and Spencerville played in a 55-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Grove faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Spencerville took on Paulding on Aug. 25 at Spencerville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.