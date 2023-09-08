A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Delphos Jefferson 63-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Bluffton stormed in front of Delphos Jefferson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Bluffton breathed fire to a 63-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Bluffton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bluffton faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Delphos Jefferson took on Defiance Ayersville on Aug. 25 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.