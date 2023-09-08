An early dose of momentum helped Convoy Crestview to a 47-9 runaway past Ada in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 14-3 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-3 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Convoy Crestview and Ada each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ada and Convoy Crestview faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Convoy Crestview faced off against McComb and Ada took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Aug. 25 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

