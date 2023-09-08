Defense dominated as Carey pitched a 34-0 shutout of Bucyrus Wynford in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Carey moved in front of Bucyrus Wynford 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Carey and Bucyrus Wynford played in a 37-14 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carey faced off against Galion and Bucyrus Wynford took on Marion Pleasant on Aug. 25 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

