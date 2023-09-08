Defiance Tinora’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sherwood Fairview 42-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Defiance Tinora a 7-0 lead over Sherwood Fairview.

The Rams opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Defiance Tinora roared to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Apaches enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Delta and Defiance Tinora took on Tontogany Otsego on Aug. 25 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

