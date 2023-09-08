Defiance Ayersville topped Paulding 20-17 in a tough tilt at Paulding High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Paulding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Paulding faced off against Spencerville and Defiance Ayersville took on Delphos Jefferson on Aug. 25 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

