Antwerp’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 39-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 20-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Archers opened a mammoth 32-0 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Antwerp stormed to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aces rallied in the final quarter, but the Archers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Antwerp and Hicksville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hicksville faced off against Swanton and Antwerp took on Edon on Aug. 25 at Edon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.