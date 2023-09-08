Bowling Green dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-22 win over Holland Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Bowling Green opened with a 26-7 advantage over Holland Springfield through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 32-14.

Bowling Green charged to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Bowling Green and Holland Springfield played in a 28-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowling Green faced off against Fostoria and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Rogers on Aug. 25 at Holland Springfield High School.

