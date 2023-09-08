A suffocating defense helped Arlington handle Bloomdale Elmwood 36-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Arlington a 16-0 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Red Devils registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Royals.

Arlington pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Arlington faced off against Harrod Allen East and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Pemberville Eastwood on Aug. 25 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

