SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP – An East Canton man was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jackson Simple, 21, was transported from the scene by East Wayne Fire and EMS to Aultman Orrville Hospital. While enroute to the hospital, he was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

According to the Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 7:32 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 near Wenger Road in Sugar Creek Township, Wayne County.

The crash investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 in the left lane. A red 2000 Harley Davidson Road King was also traveling

westbound on U.S. 30 in the left lane.

According to a press release, as the Dodge slowed to make a left turn, the motorcycle failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the Dodge in the left rear portion of the vehicle.

After impact, the Dodge rotated and traveled into the grassy median. The motorcycle driver was separated from the motorcycle and landed in the grassy median. The motorcycle itself overturned on its right side and came to final rest in the left lane of U.S. 30.

The driver of the Dodge SUV, Sharla West, 42, of Dalton, did not sustain any injuries and was seat-belted at the time of the crash. The Patrol stated that Simple had a motorcycle endorsement and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dalton Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, East Wayne Fire and EMS, the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, and Paul Pratt’s Towing.