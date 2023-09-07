Continental posts win at Fort Jennings’ expense

Continental collected a solid win over Fort Jennings in a 3-1 verdict during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Sept. 7.

Recently on Sept. 1, Continental squared off with Miller City in a soccer game.

Elida denies Kenton’s challenge

Elida eventually beat Kenton 3-1 on Sept. 7 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Elida a 1-0 lead over Kenton.

The Bulldogs held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Elida faced off against Lima Shawnee and Kenton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 2 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Harrod Allen East shuts out New Knoxville

A suffocating defense helped Harrod Allen East handle New Knoxville 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 26, New Knoxville faced off against Celina.

Metamora Evergreen shuts out Northwood

A suffocating defense helped Metamora Evergreen handle Northwood 6-0 on Sept. 7 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Northwood squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Northwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 29, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Rossford.

Spencerville shuts out Jackson Center

Defense dominated as Spencerville pitched a 2-0 shutout of Jackson Center in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 7.

Spencerville jumped in front of Jackson Center 2-0 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Spencerville and Jackson Center faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Jackson Center High School.

In recent action on Aug. 28, Spencerville faced off against Bluffton.

West Chester Lakota West outlasts Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Sycamore in a 3-1 verdict for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 7.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Sept. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Cincinnati Sycamore squared off with Cincinnati Princeton in a soccer game.

The Wickliffe defense stifles Brooklyn

A suffocating defense helped Wickliffe handle Brooklyn 6-0 at Brooklyn High on Sept. 7 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Recently on Aug. 31, Wickliffe squared off with Kirtland in a soccer game.

Zanesville West Muskingum rides to cruise-control win over Thornville Sheridan

Zanesville West Muskingum rolled past Thornville Sheridan for a comfortable 7-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 29, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Duncan Falls Philo.

