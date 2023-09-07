Mt. Blanchard Riverdale and Ada finish in a tie

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale and Ada wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 7.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Blanchard Riverdale and Ada settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Recently on Aug. 28, Ada squared off with Harrod Allen East in a soccer game.

New Concord John Glenn darts past McConnelsville Morgan with early burst

New Concord John Glenn scored early and often in a 12-1 win over McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 7.

Ottoville exhales after close call with Harrod Allen East

Ottoville posted a narrow 3-2 win over Harrod Allen East at Ottoville High on Sept. 7 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The last time Ottoville and Harrod Allen East played in a 4-0 game on Sept. 9, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Ottoville faced off against Spencerville and Harrod Allen East took on Ada on Aug. 28 at Ada High School.

Steubenville dominates Cleveland John Marshall

Steubenville rolled past Cleveland John Marshall for a comfortable 6-2 victory on Sept. 7 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The Wapakoneta defense stifles Spencerville

Defense dominated as Wapakoneta pitched a 1-0 shutout of Spencerville for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 7.

Defense ruled the first half as Wapakoneta and Spencerville were both scoreless.

The Redskins held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Wapakoneta and Spencerville played in a 3-1 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Spencerville faced off against Ottoville and Wapakoneta took on Ottoville on Aug. 31 at Ottoville High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan tie

Nothing was decided after Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan fought to a 1-1 stalemate for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Thornville Sheridan High on Sept. 7.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.