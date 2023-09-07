Defense dominated as Wapakoneta pitched a 1-0 shutout of Spencerville for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 7.

Defense ruled the first half as Wapakoneta and Spencerville were both scoreless.

The Redskins held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Wapakoneta and Spencerville played in a 3-1 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Spencerville faced off against Ottoville and Wapakoneta took on Ottoville on Aug. 31 at Ottoville High School.

