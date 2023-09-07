West Milton Milton-Union notched a win against Sidney Lehman Catholic 51-34 for an Ohio high school football victory at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Sept. 7.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and West Milton Milton-Union took on Germantown Valley View on Aug. 25 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

