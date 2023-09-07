Dayton Thurgood Marshall earns narrow win over Columbus East

Dayton Thurgood Marshall topped Columbus East 30-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

The Tigers had a 22-16 edge on the Cougars at the beginning of the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Cougars fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dayton Thurgood Marshall faced off against Kettering Alter and Columbus East took on Columbus Independence on Aug. 25 at Columbus East High School.

Middletown Madison routs New Paris National Trail

Middletown Madison earned a convincing 34-7 win over New Paris National Trail for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Middletown Madison faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and New Paris National Trail took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Aug. 25 at New Paris National Trail High School.

The Richmond Edison defense stifles New Cumberland Oak Glen

Richmond Edison’s defense throttled New Cumberland Oak Glen, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Richmond Edison roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Richmond Edison squared off with Independence in a football game.

Sebring overwhelms Youngstown Valley Christian

Sebring dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-14 win over Youngstown Valley Christian in Ohio high school football on Sept. 7.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sebring faced off against Southington Chalker and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Aug. 26 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Toledo Start holds off Toledo Scott

Toledo Start finally found a way to top Toledo Scott 30-26 on Sept. 7 in Ohio football.

Last season, Toledo Scott and Toledo Start squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Toledo Scott High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Toledo Start squared off with Clyde in a football game.

Trotwood-Madison holds off Kettering Alter

Trotwood-Madison posted a narrow 35-27 win over Kettering Alter in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 7.

Last season, Trotwood-Madison and Kettering Alter faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kettering Alter faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall and Trotwood-Madison took on Kettering Fairmont on Aug. 25 at Kettering Fairmont.

West Milton Milton-Union collects victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic

West Milton Milton-Union notched a win against Sidney Lehman Catholic 51-34 for an Ohio high school football victory at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Sept. 7.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and West Milton Milton-Union took on Germantown Valley View on Aug. 25 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

