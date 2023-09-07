Richmond Edison’s defense throttled New Cumberland Oak Glen, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Richmond Edison roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Richmond Edison squared off with Independence in a football game.

