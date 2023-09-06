The Dayton Centerville defense stifles Miamisburg

Defense dominated as Dayton Centerville pitched a 3-0 shutout of Miamisburg in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 6.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Miamisburg through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg squared off on Sept. 8, 2021 at Miamisburg High School.

Recently on Aug. 30, Dayton Centerville squared off with Springfield in a soccer game.

St. Clairsville dominates Cadiz Harrison Central

It was a tough night for Cadiz Harrison Central which was overmatched by St. Clairsville in this 6-1 verdict.

Warren John F. Kennedy allows no points against Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Defense dominated as Warren John F. Kennedy pitched a 14-0 shutout of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Rootstown.

