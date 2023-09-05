Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 2-1 win over Delaware Olentangy Berlin in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 2-0 lead over Delaware Olentangy Berlin.

The Bears rallied in the final half, but the Shamrocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on Aug. 31, Dublin Coffman squared off with New Albany in a soccer game.

